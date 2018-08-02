Morrisons to sell wonky flowers after heatwave damages growth

Supermarket chain Morrisons has extended its range of wonky produce to include flowers, after the prolonged hot and dry weather prevented some varieties from developing properly.

The wonky bouquets may have shorter, more crooked stems or smaller flower heads than normal, and will cost just £3 compared to the regular charge of £5.

The first wonky bouquet is made up of British sunflowers and statice, also known as sea lavender, which have shorter stems than usual due to the lack of rain over the last few weeks.

The retailer said it was selling the wonky flowers to help growers and prevent waste.

The introduction of flowers to the range follows on from the success of its wonky fruit and vegetable lines.

Speaking of the new wonky produce addition, Drew Kirk, category director for flowers at Morrisons, said: "It would be a shame to see these beautiful stems go to waste just because they're a few centimetres too short.

"Our wonky range helps growers and farmers reduce waste and at the same time helps customers to afford to buy flowers more often."

Morrisons said it sold 500 tonnes of wonky produce per week last year and is increasing the number of seasonal lines to 33 this year.