New collection of prints signed by Marvel legend Stan Lee to be released in Leeds

A new collection of limited edition prints celebrating the life of late Marvel legend Stan Lee (1922-2018) will be released in Leeds this week.

The Marvel Superheroes collection has been created in collaboration with Marvel’s fine art publisher, Choice Fine Art. It was be unveiled at Castle Fine Art galleries in Albion Place and County Arcade, as well as on www.castlefineart.com, at midday today.

Individually hand-signed by Stan Lee before he died in November, each piece of artwork features one of Marvel’s many iconic characters: The Amazing Spider-Man, Captain America, The Incredible Hulk, The Invincible Ironman, Thor and Wolverine.

JC Lee, Stan Lee’s daughter, said: “I want the work that my father started to continue. That’s what he would want and that is what I want to carry forward.”

Paul Watson, regional sales director for Castle Fine Art, added: “Through his comic books, Stan opened our eyes to a world where good will always triumph over evil. As we remember his legend, we are humbled to present Marvel Superheroes, a commemorative series featuring some of his most popular characters.

“We are already taking enquiries on these editions, so we’d urge anyone interested to contact the gallery now to avoid disappointment.”

The six signed limited edition prints, available in boxed canvas and giclée on paper, start from £1,950 each.