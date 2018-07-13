One of the world's hottest cheeses is available in Yorkshire and it's 300 TIMES hotter than Jalapeños

If you like your food hot, then this could a new item to add to your shopping list.

Yorkshire supermarket giant Morrisons have created a cheese infused with chillies 300 TIMES hotter than Jalapeños - and it comes with a heat warning.

Morrisons has made a cheddar infused with one of the world’s hottest chillies, the Carolina Reaper, that is 300 times hotter than the Jalapeño chilli and Tabasco sauce.

The Reaper Chilli Cheddar costs £1.50 for a 120g serving. It is available over-the-counter at Morrisons Market Street Deli - where customers will be warned about its heat before being handed their order of the hot goods.

According to the Guinness World Records, the Carolina Reaper is the world’s hottest chilli with an average heat level of 1,569,300 Scoville Heat Units (SHU) – although the hottest ever recorded was 2.2 million SHU.

A Jalapeño chilli registers only 5,000 SHU on average.

Last October the supermarket launched the Volcanic Vindaloo, after chilli fans said that they needed even more heat than their usual Morrisons curry delivered.

Daniel Barrett, Deli Cheese Buyer at Morrisons, said: “Some customers have told us that they’d love us to sell more really hot foods. So they’ve increasingly been buying cheddars with chilli in and this is the hottest we’ve ever served. It is perfect on top of a BBQ burger but it’s definitely not for the faint-hearted. So we advise handling – and tasting – with care!”