Outwood MP raises awareness of road safety with advanced driving lesson

Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns has taken part in an advanced driving session to raise awareness about road safety.

The session in Outwood was promoted by the Mid Yorkshire branch of the Institute of Advanced Motorists (IAM), a national charity run largely by volunteers with more than 200 local groups around the country.

According to data from the Department for Transport, in 2017 there was 170,993 casualties among road users, including 1,793 deaths. UK roads are very safe compared with other countries, but there is still room for improvements and advanced driving skills can help to save lives in potentially dangerous situations.

Andrea said: “I would like to thank my instructor David and all the volunteers of the IAM for their fantastic work.

“Advanced driving courses are a wonderful tool to make our streets safer, drivers more conscious and potentially to save insurance money. Many constituents contact me about speeding on their roads, dangerous driving and unruly parking: by changing everyone’s driving habits it will be possible to deliver a real change and save lives. I have decided to sign up for a full course.”