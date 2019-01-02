Parents cycle distance of Leeds to Amsterdam and back to fundraise for children's first European football tour

Parents have raised thousands of pounds after saddling up for a cycling challenge to send young footballers on a European tour.

Plans are underway for Drighlington Juniors FC’s under 9s team to go on tour to Amsterdam in May against European clubs.

While the club part-funds tours for older age groups, it will be the first time an under-nines team has been involved.

Some 24 parents cycled more than 1,000 miles on static bicycles in Drighlington - the equivalent of a Leeds to Amsterdam return trip – and have now managed to raise nearly £9,000 towards the costs of the trip.

They are now organising another series of fundraisers, including a version of the Tough Mudder race, to help make the dream a reality for the children.

Club organiser Nick Germani, from Morley, whose son Joseph plays for the team, said: “The local businesses really supported the day well as did the people of Drighlington.

“In total, from individual sponsorships, donations from businesses, and contributions from players parents in time, effort and money, we raised a grand total of £8,900 which exceeded all of our expectations.”

Parents donned pantomime-style outfits, with make-up done by the children, while cycling in the latest fundraiser.

Mr Germani added: “This will all go towards a fantastic event for our U9’s to experience an unforgettable, weekend, playing games against both Dutch and German sides which will undoubtedly stay with them for years to come.”

Email ngleisureuk@hotmail.co.uk to get involved with the team's fundraisers.