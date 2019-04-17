Digital nature trail to launch at White Rose in Leeds this Easter weekend

Families will be able to enjoy a new digital nature trail at the White Rose Shopping Centre from this weekend.

The trail - in outdoor leisure area the Village - introduces visitors to the wildlife that can be found living around White Rose, from deer to kingfisher. Visitors can use their mobile phone hotspot function to find ten animal sculptures, each with interactive content including photos, videos, short stories and a selfie function.

The free trail is being launched with forest school activity, crafts and storytelling over this Easter weekend.