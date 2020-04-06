These are the 10 most popular dog breeds in the UK - did your favourite make the list?

Pet business insurance provider Protectivity has analysed newly released data from The Kennel Club, revealing which dog breeds are the most popular - but do agree? These are the 10 most popular dog breeds in the UK, alongside how many registrations each breed received in 2019.

1. Labrador Retriever 35,347 registrations in 2019 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. French Bulldog 33,661 registrations in 2019 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Cocker Spaniel 21,663 registrations in 2019 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Bulldog 9,922 registrations in 2019 Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more