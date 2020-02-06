These are the baby names most likely to make your child famous

These are the baby names that are most likely to make your child famous

Choosing a name for your child can be a huge decision, because it’s going to be with them for the rest of their lives - so why not give them a name that could set them up for success?

Analysing the data of actors and actresses who have starred in blockbuster hits and won awards at the BAFTAs, Oscars and Golden Globes, these are the names that What Are The Odds have discovered will set your children up for fame.

Famous Daniels include Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, current 007 Daniel Craig and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya.

1. Daniel

Included in the line-up of famous Catherine/Katherines is Chicago star Catherine Zeta-Jones and Greys Anatomy alumni Katherine Heigl.

2. Catherine/Katherine

There are loads of famous Adams, such as comedy star Adam Sandler, Star Wars Kylo Ren played by Adam Driver and Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine.

3. Adam

The list of famous Ellens could go on forever - comic and TV host Ellen DeGeneres, Greys Anatomy main actress Ellen Pompeo and Juno star Ellen Page.

4. Ellen

