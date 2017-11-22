Pictures: See all the winners of the Morley Business Awards 2017

The stars of business in south Leeds were honoured at a glittering awards ceremony.

Morley Chamber Business Awards 2017 took place on Friday at The Village hotel in Tingley, and dozens of entrepreneurs, local traders and retailers made the shortlist across a series of ambitious categories.

Retail experience award winners, Chocolate Beauty Spa.

The awards, run annually by Morley Chamber of Trade and Commerce, aim to provide an independent endorsement to winners to help businesses attract new customers and investors.

There were seven prestigious categories at this year’s ceremony, including titles for company of the year, business engagement with the community and entrepreneur of the year.

Luke Holroyd, vice president of Morley Chamber, said: “A Morley Chamber Business Award is a mark of quality that sets you apart from your competitors and proves your corporate credentials.

“It’s an independent endorsement that can help you attract new customers, partners, investors and talent.

Family business award winners, All Luv Dub.

“To all the finalists and winners, huge congratulations from everyone here at the Morley Chamber and on behalf of all the businesses in Morley, a very well done for your achievements.”

The event also raised more than £900 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity.

Winners included Rapid EPS Ltd, who took home the business growth award, and Chocolate Beauty Spa, which won the retail experience category.

Elsewhere, iPlumb scooped the entrepreneur of the year gong, while the award for family business went to All Luv Dub.

Sole trader/ltd company of the year award winners, Quest Consulting Services LTD.

Company of the year award was won by True You Skin Clinics, Mini Me Time South Leeds picked up the business engagement title and Quest Consulting Services Ltd took home the sole trader award.

The winners

Business Growth Award, sponsored by Baker Harding: Rapid EPS Ltd

Retail Experience Award, sponsored by Luke Holroyd Photography & Go Network Club: Chocolate Beauty Spa

Business engagement with the community award winners, Mini Me Time South Leeds.

The Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Springfield Training: iPlumb

Family Business Award, sponsored by Robrook Design & Print: All Luv Dub

Business Engagement with the Community Award, sponsored by Capital Credit Leeds: Mini Me Time South Leeds

Sole Trader/Ltd Company of the Year Award, sponsored by Ison Harrison: Quest Consulting Services LTD

Company of the Year Award, sponsored by White Rose Shopping Centre: True You Skin Clinics

Entrepreneur of the year award winners, iPlumb.