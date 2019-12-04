Brexit Party Yorkshire MEP John Longworth has whip removed for 'repeatedly undermining' party's election strategy

A Yorkshire Brexit Party MEP has had the whip removed after his party claimed he had "repeatedly undermined" its election strategy.

John Longworth was one of three Brexit Party politicians elected to the European Parliament to represent Yorkshire and the Humber this summer.

Yorkshire and the Humber MEP John Longworth. Pic: Steve Riding

But he has repeatedly clashed with leader Nigel Farage over the party's approach to Brexit and the election. The former director-general of the British Chambers of Commerce called on MPs to vote for Boris Johnson's Brexit deal despite his leader Mr Farage's stark criticism of the PM's proposals.

He has also called on the party to just stand 20 to 30 candidates, contradicting Mr Farage's position of opposing all sitting Labour MPs.

A statement issued by the Brexit Party's chief whip and MEP Brian Monteith said: "We regret having to remove the Whip, but we have been left with no alternative after John Longworth repeatedly undermined the party's Brexit strategy over the last few months.

"The Brexit Party shall not be deflected from, or undermined in, its campaign to win Labour seats. We are receiving a great reception from disenchanted Labour voters and believe we have a good chance of winning in many seats."

Earlier today, speaking at a rally in Kirkby-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, Nigel Farage claimed the Brexit Party was "doing very well" in attracting votes from Labour leavers.

Mr Farage ended his address by telling party supporters: "I am more optimistic about Brexit and what it means and leaving this ghastly club based in Brussels run by these bureaucrats ... I am more bullish and optimistic about it than I have ever been at any point in my life.

"I know this is the right thing to do and I ask you to give us your support over the next eight days."