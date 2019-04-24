Morley housing plans to include space for a new school

Detailed plans have been revealed for a new housing development near Morley which will now incorporate a new school.

Persimmon Homes (West Yorkshire) already has outline planning permission for 550 houses at Laneside Farm off Victoria Road, Churwell which was granted two years ago.

Now the developer has put forward more plans about the proposals which span almost 50 acres in a reserved matters application to Leeds City Council.

The biggest change following previous council hearings is the inclusion of a two form entry school which will be situated in the middle of the site.

The need for extra school places in the area was discussed at the outline planning stage and it was made a condition of a section 106 agreement that land had to be set aside should the council decide to go ahead with the new school.

A breakdown of house sizes and types, for 526 properties now instead of the 550, has also been given along with parking allocations.

There will be six, one bedroomed apartments; 24, two bedroomed apartments; seven, two bedroomed bungalows; 87, two bedroomed semi-detached/terraced houses; 136, three bedroomed semi-detached/terraced houses and 116, three bedroomed detached houses and 150, four bedroomed detached houses.

The three bedroomed houses will have two parking spaces each, two bed properties will have space for 1.5 cars and there is one space for each of the one bed properties. Visitor parking bays are one for every five houses.

A spokesperson for Persimmon said: "The proposal presented in this document will generate a new place that aims to meet the needs of a new community and its future generations. The proposals seek to deliver a sustainable development and a high quality of life that improves economic, social and environmental well being."

Reports also submitted to the planning department also show the development will create 213 direct construction jobs per year (both on-site and through subcontractors) and that there will also be the creation of 321 indirect and induced jobs per year of construction (such as in supply industries etc) and that this will lead to a Gross Value Added (GVA) per annum of £36,736,212.