Prime Minister 'responding to treatment' in intensive care

Boris Johnson is “responding to treatment” as he remains in a stable condition in the intensive care unit where he is being treated for coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister continued to be in “good spirits” on Wednesday after spending his third night in St Thomas’s Hospital in London, his official spokesman said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a video message from isolation before he went into hospital. Photo: PA

Mr Johnson was said to be no longer working while following the advice of doctors and receiving just the “standard oxygen treatment” and “breathing without any other assistance”.

When asked about further specifics about his condition or treatment, the spokesman said the update includes all the information the PM’s medical team “considers to be clinically relevant”.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab again chaired the daily Covid-19 meeting on Wednesday morning as he deputises for Mr Johnson.

Asked if anyone has been in contact with the Prime Minister, the spokesman said: “The PM is not working, he’s in intensive care, he has the ability to contact those that he needs to, he’s following the advice of his doctors at all times.”

He added that Downing Street was “hugely grateful” for the messages of support that Mr Johnson has received as he undergoes treatment.