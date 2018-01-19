Pooch inspires dog phone app

AN ANIMAL lover has set up a social networking site and app just for dog owners.

Becky Baker, 33, from Tingley, launched K9Nation in January to support pet parents after being inspired by her own Cockerpoo, Buddy.

He’s now two, but during the puppy phase, Miss Baker struggled at times with the demands of a young dog.

She said: “I was living on my own and I think it’s fair to say nothing can prepare you. He was a lovely puppy but into everything.

“I’d read books about what to do beforehand and when he didn’t respond to training, I felt like I’d failed him so I joined Cockerpoo support groups on Facebook and that really helped.”

As Buddy grew older, Miss Baker would take him on trips to new places and found herself searching online for dog friendly pubs, cafes and interesting walks.

Working as a digital product developer, she realised there was a gap in the market for a one stop shop where people could find pet services by searching their location.

So she decided to create K9Nation where users create profiles for their pet, make friends and share photos and updates. Users can give reviews to help other owners and there are site forums where owners can chat about their pets and find support and advice.

Miss Baker said: “It’s free for owners and I’ve tried to create a one stop shop with reviews, useful services and the opportunity to find furry friends - everything I needed as a new dog owner.”

The app is available at www.K9Nation.uk and as an iPhone app. An Android version is also being funded.