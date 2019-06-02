Rail passengers in West Yorkshire face delays after fire on broken down empty train

RAIL passengers travelling between Leeds and Huddersfield are facing delays after firefighters dealt with a fire on an empty train.

Transpennine Express said disruption is expected until 2pm today (Sun June 2) and is urging people to check before they travel.

Engineering works on the line between Huddersfield and Leeds had led Transpennine Express to use a diversionary route through Wakefield.

The company said that line through Wakefield is currently blocked due to a fire on a broken down empty train.

Transpennine Express said in a tweet: "The line which takes trains from #Huddersfield to #Leeds has reopened with a speed restriction so trains should start funnelling through heading north/east. We are awaiting further information as the broken down train sits on the other line heading from Leeds to Huddersfield."

Rail passengers are urged to check before travelling at http://bit.ly/CheckJourney