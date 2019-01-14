Thieves stole stroke club’s wheelchair and vandalised war memorial in Outwood

Andrea Jenkyns MP has visited Outwood Memorial Hall to discuss security issues after thieves stole a wheelchair and vandalised the war memorial during the Christmas Break.

The Morley and Outwood MP met with local volunteers earlier this month to see the damages and talk about security.

In the attack, which follows the wrecking of Newton Hill Cricket Club just a few days before, the vandals broke into the hall, damaging the building and stealing items belonging to volunteers’ group, including the wheelchair, which was used by the Outwood Stroke Club.

Ms Jenkyns is now planning to write to the Chief Constable of the West Yorkshire Police and to the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Yorkshire, asking them to do their best to find the culprits.

Ms Jenkyns recently led a meeting of MPs within the region with the Home Secretary, The Rt Hon Sajid Javid, asking for more funding

and police numbers in the area and secured an additional £ 9.9 investment from the government in West Yorkshire.

She said: “The culprits have hit a historical low by vandalising a community centre and war memorial during the Christmas period, damaging and stealing possessions of volunteers’ group that help so many people in our area.

I, along with local residents, would like to see the West Yorkshire Police doing its best to identify and bring to justice those responsible for such a despicable act, that caused so much suffering to the best of our local community.”

The Outwood Memorial Hall is also the venue of Ms Jenkyns MP’s monthly memory cafés, which offer a safe space for people with dementia and their carers.

Ms Jenkyns MP has offered to organise a meeting with the Chief Constable to discuss vandalism and anti-social behaviours in the Outwood area.