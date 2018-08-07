UK heatwave set to last THREE more months as Brits sizzle in 'Portuguese plume'

The long-lasting summer heatwave shows no signs of stopping as the sweltering European heatwave continues.

Leeds has been sweltering in the summer sun for weeks now, with temperatures frequently pushing 30C.

The heatwave is forecast to return towards the end of August with the Met Office briefing local authorities to expect a three month heatwave

Forecasters have now predicted that there's no immediate end in sight for the balmy temperatures, with the Met Office stating summer could end in October.

The mercury is being driven higher by a hot air mass which is moving north from Africa, bringing dust from the Sahara Desert.

British holiday-makers abroad are being warned to avoid spending time in the sun during the hottest part of the day and to keep hydrated.

Earlier this week local records were smashed in eight areas of Portugal, with red health alerts for extreme heat been issued for more than half the country. Thermometers in some areas of the country passed 46C (114.8F) on Saturday.

The Met Office has now warned that Britain could see hotter than normal temperatures until October.

Met Office forecaster Steven Keates told the Sun: “It’s certainly been a true hot spell in Spain and Portugal.

“We’ll tap into some of that very hot air across the continent on Monday and Tuesday.

“But thunderstorms are a risk on Tuesday and into Wednesday in the South.

“There is the potential for travel disruption from torrential downpours, lightning, hail and gusty winds, with fresher temperatures following.”

Temperatures are expected to reach 23C in Leeds today but temperatures are then set to dip slightly to around 19C towards the end of the week.

