Wanted convicted criminal was last seen in Leeds

POLICE say a Hull man wanted on recall to prison say he was last seen in the Morley area of Leeds.

Kevin Charles Kirk is wanted on prison recall after breaching the terms of his licence.

Humberside Police Enquiries to locate 51-year-old Kirk have proved unsuccessful and he is being urged to hand himself into police.

He is of no fixed address but has connections to the Hull area and was last seen in in the Morley area of Leeds on February. 15.

Call police with information on 101, quoting log number 246 of 15/02/18.