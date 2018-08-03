Weekend weather round-up: What to expect in Leeds over the next three days

Will the weather in Leeds this weekend be bright and sunny or bleak and grey?

Here’s the weather forecast for Leeds over the next three days.

In general, the temperatures will be reasonably warm, with peak temperatures set to hit around 24C.

The weekend is set to be warm, with a mixture of sunny spells, periods of cloud and some light showers.

Today

Highs of: 23°C

Lows of: 16°C

The weather today is set to be cloudy during the morning, with periods of light rain and sunny intervals occuring in the afternoon. Maximum temperature of around 23C.

Saturday August 4

Highs of: 23°C

Lows of: 13°C

Saturday is set to be dry, yet cloudy throughout the day, with peak temperature of 23C occurring at around 4pm.

Sunday August 5

Highs of: 24°C

Lows of: 14°C

Sunday is set to be slightly warmer, reaching peaks of 24C at around 4pm. There will be bursts of pure sunshine throughout the day, with temperatures only beginning to dip at around 10pm.