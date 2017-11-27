X-rated tackle means footballer 'may never play again'

A semi-professional footballer from Morley fears he may never play again after an x-rated challenge left him nursing horrific injuries.

Jamie Underdown was struck by a horror tackle earlier this month while representing Thackley AFC.

Jamie Underdown's injury.

The incident, which came during a game against Hemsworth MW, left the 20-year-old with a severed ACL, a dislocated kneecap and a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament.

He is now confined to a wheelchair for at least the next year as he continues his rehabilitation.

Doctors have said that it is unlikely that Jamie will play football again, given the severity of his injuries.

Jamie, who lives with his mum Sarah and younger brothers Kieran, 17, and Mason, nine, on Digpal Road, has already had one operation and is awaiting another in the new year

Jamie Underdown, in action before his horrific injury.

Miss Underdown said her son is at a low ebb and is struggling to come to terms with the episode.

“Jamie’s not too good at all,” she said.

“He’s now out of hospital but has been throwing up.

“He’s going to be immobile for at least the next 18 months.

“He used to be some outgoing, social and mobile but now he feels like he can’t do anything.

“He was so dedicated to football - it was his life.”

“When he watches football now on the TV, he is crying all the time.

“It’s heartbreaking to see."

Miss Underdown says that Thackley have been “amazing” in the aftermath of the incident.

A JustGiving page has been set up to try and raise funds for Jamie’s wheelchair and various other costs involved.

Another effect of the injury has been that Jamie has had to give up work.

He had only started working at Flannels in the centre of Leeds in the summer.

Miss Underdown added: “He’d only been working at Flannels three or four months, but he was really enjoyed it.

“Obviously, he’s now had to give that up.

“He needs various equipment and an electric wheelchair.

“He’s just got to let the leg heal over time and try to make his life as simple as possible, as much as he can.

“It’s just been devastating.”

To donate to the JustGiving page, visit bit.ly/2hU588d.