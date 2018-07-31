Yorkshire Day: 6 events taking place in Leeds to celebrate Yorkshire

Yorkshire Day, the annual day which celebrates the white rose county,takes place today and events throughout the region will be taking place.

Leeds will be partaking in these celebrations, with a host of events and activities taking place across the city.

The main Yorkshire Day attraction at the White Rose Centre will be a Yorkshire pudding-throwing competition, with prizes for those who can throw it the furthest

Here are 6 events taking place in Leeds today:

T-Rex dons a flat cap, Leeds Trinity

Trinity Leeds’ giant T-Rex is getting a special Yorkshire Day makeover. The 3-tonne, 8-metre tall predator, which stomped into the shopping centre last week, is set to don a super-sized, 1.5 metre Yorkshire flat cap.

The dinosaur will become a ‘Tyke-rex’ for the day and shoppers can snap a flat cap selfie with the dinosaur, which is the largest animatronic T-Rex in the UK.

Flat caps will feature at various of the Yorkshire Day events in Leeds

Shoppers can even share their snaps on social media for the chance to win a prize.



For more information visit: trinityleeds.com/

Leeds Yorkshire Carnegie team photo, Kirkstall Abbey

Yorkshire Carnegie will be marking Yorkshire Day at one of the county’s most historic locations, Kirkstall Abbey.

The club’s annual team photo will be taken in front of the Abbey at 9am, with the full squad and Director of Rugby, Chris Stirling.



Yorkshire pudding throwing and other activities, White Rose centre

Various free events celebrating Yorkshire Day will take place at White Rose Centre, including mini tractor racing, face painting and a throw the yorkshire pud contest.



There will also be a mini tractor race, farm animal crafts and face painting. The main attraction is a Yorkshire pudding-throwing competition, with prizes for those who can throw it the furthest.



Events are free and take place in The Village, White Rose’s outdoor leisure area, from 10am to 5pm.

For more information visit: white-rose.co.uk/

Meanwood Olympics

Yorkshire Day will mark the start of Meanwood Olympics, an annual free family event which runs every Wednesday for four weeks during the school holidays.

Today is the first one and has a Yorkshire Day theme, with Welly Wanging, ferret racing, toss the flat cap and Yorkshire pudding discus.



Hat throwing championships - Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills

For the first time ever, Leeds Industrial Museum is hosting the Yorkshire Open Hat Throwing Championships. The day of flat cap flinging will give visitors a chance to throw their hat into the ring and take part in a contest which began nearly a decade ago on the edge of Ilkley Moor.

This competition will run from 11am to 3pm and entry is included in museum admission charges.

For more information visit: leeds.gov.uk/museumsandgalleries/armleymills



World Record Flat cap attempt Kirkgate Market

To celebrate Yorkshire Day there will be a World Record Attempt for the most flat-caps in one place. This attempt will take place between 12 noon and 1pm.

