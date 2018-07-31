Yorkshire Day: 'Welcome to Yorkshire' signs appear near M1 and M62 motorways

Many other counties have welcome signs to greet visitors as they cross the border but Yorkshire has long been an exception.

It seems fitting then that this should be put right, albeit temporarily, as celebrations are held across God’s Own County to mark Yorkshire Day.

Two new signs have been put up near the M1 and M62 to welcome those entering the county from the South and the West.

The temporary signs, put in place by Drive By Media, say: “Welcome to Yorkshire – You’re in God’s Own County #YorkshireDay.”

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We often receive letters from the public asking why we have no ‘Welcome to Yorkshire’ signs as people enter our great county and Yorkshire Day is the perfect opportunity to change this.

“Wouldn’t it be brilliant to see them on roads all around the county permanently, giving our millions of visitors a proper Yorkshire welcome and leaving them in no doubt that they’ve arrived in God’s own County?”

Welcome to Yorkshire is also marking the day with a huge take-over of digital screens across the county and beyond.

Almost 1.5 million people will have the chance to see the digital signs adorned with stunning images of Yorkshire.

These will be on billboards in towns, cities, shopping centres and railway stations for one day only.

The takeover has been made possible with the support of Kong Outdoor Ltd, Carat and JC Decaux.

