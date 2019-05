AFTER 47 games, it has come down to this - one night at Elland Road to see whether Leeds United can take one big step back towards the Premier League by booking a place in the SkyBet Championship play-off final against Aston Villa.

YP chief football writer Richard Sutcliffe joins host Phil Harrison to discuss what we learned from the first leg at Pride Park on Saturday and whether the Whites can keep their noses in front on home soil. Have a listen and add your own comments below ...