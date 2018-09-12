Moore returning to Hunslet after leaving Featherstone Rovers

Hunslet have re-signed veteran ex-Leeds Rhinos prop Richard Moore from Featherstone Rovers on a two-year deal.

Former Wakefield Trinity star Moore, 37, will join in time for next season having previously helped Hunslet win the 2014 Championship One Grand Final.

“This is a major signing for us, and shows our intentions to develop this team, and fulfil our ambitions to become a future top Championship club,” said coach Gary Thornton.

“Richie has vast experience at Super League and Championship level and will have a huge impact on our group.

“Well respected and well admired by many, he will be a major force on the field and his professionalism, attitude and commitment to the cause, will rub off on others around him.

“We’ve lacked a player of Richie’s stature and experience, and I’m absolutely delighted he has joined us.”

Moore added: “I’m very happy about returning to Hunslet.

“I have some very good memories from my short time at the club culminating in that Grand Final win at Headingley.”