10 of the finest tea rooms in Yorkshire

With Saturday 21 April marking National Tea Day, what better way to toast the nation's favourite drink than with a visit to one of Yorkshire's best tea rooms?

You don't have to travel far to stumble across a tasty haven to tuck into tea and homemade cake, but these 10 locations are definitely worth a visit and guarantee an excellent brew.



Bettys Cafe Tea Room is one of the most popular haunts for lovers of afternoon tea

Bettys Tea Room, North and West Yorkshire

No visit to Yorkshire would be complete without a trip to the famous Bettys Tea Room, with sites in Harrogate, York, Ilkley and Northallerton to choose from.

Famed for its elegant afternoon teas, delectable cakes and biscuits, tasty lunches and excellent service, dining at Bettys promises to be a memorable experience.

Visit: Harrogate / York / Ilkley / Northallerton - bettys.co.uk

Watergate Tea Rooms in Hebden Bridge offers a welcoming spot for visitors to enjoy an array of hot and cold meals, and baked goods

Dulcie Butterfly, West Yorkshire

Neslted on the high street of Boston Spa, this quirky, vintage tea room offers a beautiful setting to tuck into a host of tempting treats, from sandwiches and afternoon teas, to hearty soups and homemade cakes, washed down with a refreshing pot of tea.



Visit: 148 Boston Spa High Street, Leeds, LS23 6BW - dulciebutterflyuk.com

The Old School Tea Room, North Yorkshire

Catering for dairy, gluten free, vegetarian and vegan diets, there's a broad range of choice to suit all tastes at this cosy tea room in the village of Hebden, including a popular vintage themed afternoon tea, which comes served on a three tiered china cake stand.



Visit: Hebden, near Grassington, Skipton, BD23 5DX - theoldschooltearoom.com

Butlers Tea Room & Bistro, South Yorkshire

Housed inside a converted grade I listed stable, this attractive tea room has a sophisticated feel making it an ideal destination for a special occassion.

On the menu, visitors have a tempting choice of soups, sandwiches, toasties and jacket potatoes, alongside tearoom treats and a fine selection of teas.

Visit: Cunsworth, Doncaster, DN5 7TU - butlerstearoom.co.uk

Jubilees Vintage Tea Room, East Yorkshire

Afternoon tea is a must try at this vintage tea house in Hessle, where a regal theme runs throughout to offer guests a quintessentially British experience.

For a truly decadent treat, try the diamond jubilee luxury tea, featuring finger sandwiches, clotted cream scones, bottomless tea, indulgent treats and a glass of Prosecco.

Visit: 13-13a Swinegate, Hessle HU13 9LG - jubileesvintagetearoom.co.uk

Lavenders Tea Rooms, North Yorkshire

Located on the side of the beck in the heart of Thornton-le-Dale, visitors can enjoy views overlooking the village green while indulging in a range of tasty locally sourced products, from toasted sandwiches and jacket potatoes, to cream tea and cake.



Visit: The Forge, The Square, Thornton-le-Dale, YO18 7RN - lavenderstearooms.co.uk

Watergate Tearooms, West Yorkshire

Priding itself on providing quality, freshly cooked meals, visitors can enjoy a fine array of hot and cold foods, fresh baked cakes and award winning scones, all of which can be accompanied by a wide range of speciality teas.



Visit: 9 Bridge Gate, Hebden Bridge, HX7 8EX - watergatetearooms.com

Lockton Tea Rooms & Gallery, North Yorkshire

Escape to the charming market town of Pickering and treat yourself to a wonderfully indulgent afternoon tea, comprising an assortment of delicate finger sandwiches, homemade cakes and desserts, rounded off by a thirst-quenching cuppa supplied by Taylors of Harrogate.



Visit: Hudgin Lane, Lockton, Pickering, YO18 7QA - locktontearoomsandgallery.co.uk

The Village Tea Room and Garden, South Yorkshire

Providing visitors a homely welcome, this snug tea room has a variety of treats on offer, from hot dishes, including bacon sandwiches, toasted teacakes and homemade soup, to cold platters, sandwiches and a selection of cakes for dessert.



Visit: Main Street, Wentworth, Rotherham, S62 7TA - thevillagetearoomwentworth.co.uk

Middelton Tea Parlour, North Yorkshire

Ideal if you're seeking a traditional tea room experience, all of the cakes and soups at this quaint cafe are homemade, with bread locally sourced from a bakery at Sinnington, and all food items served on vintage china to create an authentic 1940s feel.



Visit: Main Street, Middleton, Pickering, YO18 8NX - middletonteaparlour.com