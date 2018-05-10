TV Choice AND TRAILER: Five of the best shows this week.

Dig into the schedules and you will find these gems... From Saturday May 12.

The Windsors Royal Wedding Special, Channel 4, Tuesday, 10pm

The outrageous satirical comedy returns to celebrate the royal event of the year. Harry (Richard Goulding) and Meghan (Kathryn Drysdale) are excited about their impending marriage, but before their big day, they must take take Charles (Harry Enfield) to America to meet Meghan’s mum.

FILM: Eddie The Eagle, Channel 4, Sunday, 9pm

Taron Egerton stars in director Dexter Fletcher’s semi-biographical comedy charting the life of Michael Edwards . Edwards was the first ski jumper to represent Britain at the Olympics since 1929, and this is one of the most endearing underdog stories in modern sporting history.

The Week That Wasn’t, Sky One & NOW TV, Thursday, 10pm

Master mimic Alistair McGowan is reunited with Ronni Ancona for the first time since their The Big Impression show. Together with a host of brilliant new impressionists, they mischievously re-voice existing news footage, from celeb gossip to sporting moments

and political scandals.

Great Art, ITV, Thursday, 10.45pm

Vincent van Gogh’s life has long captured the imagination, shrouded in myth and misunderstanding, but who was he really? Delving deep into his fascinating and sometimes deeply troubled world comes this definitive, award-winning documentary.

Ninja Warrior UK, ITV, Saturday, 6.30pm

Ben Shephard, Rochelle Humes and Chris Kamara present the physical gameshow. It’s the semi-final, and with brand new obstacles to face, the course is more extreme than ever, as the best competitors from four heats return to fight it out for a place in the final.