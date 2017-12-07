TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The best from the schedules to watch or record this week....

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, BBC One, Saturday, 8.20pm

Food Unwrapped Christmas Special.

Featuring music from pop rockers The Vamps and comedy from the hilarious Jason Manford.Plus TV presenters Marvin and Rochelle Humes both hand over their phones in the first ever double Send To All. There will also be unmissable new comedy material from Michael himself.

Food Unwrapped Does Christmas, Channel 4, Tuesday, 8pm

Christmas is coming and you’re cordially invited to join Jimmy Doherty, Kate Quilton, Matt Tebbutt and Dr Helen Lawal as they reveal astonishing surprises behind our favourite festive grub, from the mystery of why Christmas puddings last so long to the perfect stuffing for your turkey.

The Real Marigold On Tour, Monday, BBC One, 9pm

The Real Marigold Hotel On Tour.

Miriam Margoyles, Wayne Sleep, Bobby George and Jan Leeming reunite to head to the hot and vibrant city of Havana, Cuba. The group stay in the capital, and - after being wowed by the pink Cadillacs that pick them up - spend their first night learning to dance with the locals.

Celebrity Juice, Thursday, ITV2, 10pm

Keith Lemon hosts the outrageous comedy panel show Christmas Special, with Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton going head to head in a series of hilarious games. Joining the panel this week is John Barrow, Alex James, Denise Van Outen, Ricky Wilson and Stacey Solomon.

CBeebies’ The Snow Queen, CBeebies, Friday, 5pm

Celebrity Juice Christmas Special.

Filmed at Curve theatre in Leicester. In an all-singing, all-dancing production, best friends Kai and Gerda find out the true magic of friendship and love, as Gerda sets out to save Kai from the Snow Queen before she freezes him forever.