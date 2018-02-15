TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

The pick of the crop from the regular schedules from Saturday February 17.

Homeland, Channel 4, Sunday, 9pm

As the seventh series of the hit US thriller starring Claire Danes begins, Carrie and Franny are living with Maggie’s family in DC. Saul and the 200 other federal employees detained after the attempt on the President-elect’s life are still in prison. And President Keane’s administration is under scrutiny.

Call The Midwife, BBC One, Sunday, 8pm

Trixie (Helen George, pictured) leaves Nonnatus House to stay with her godmother in Portofino. Lucille (Leonie Elliott) is on a mission to help an expectant mother who is extremely distressed about her pregnancy. Lucille feels out of her depth with the situation and asks Shelagh for help.

Shetland, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Perez is on the trail of an attacker, Tosh investigates an oil company in the hunt for Sally’s killer, and DNA testing in the Kilmuir case yields a surprising result, as murder-mystery Shetland continues. Tosh is met with a wall of silence when she attempts to meet with Først Energy.

Old Grey Whistle Test Live: For One Night Only, BBC Four, Friday, 9pm

Presented by ‘Whispering’ Bob Harris, this is a live three-hour show with music, special guests and rare archive to mark 30 years since the legendary series was last broadcast. There will be music from Peter Frampton, Richard Thompson, and Albert Lee plus archive and chat.

Lethal Weapon, ITV, Friday, 9pm

Riggs and Murtaugh investigate the death of a surfer. Meanwhile, Murtaugh grows suspicious of Trish’s new friend, with whom she’s been working on a charity event – and then learns it’s NBA champion Scottie Pippen. Also, Riggs has violent nightmares about his childhood.