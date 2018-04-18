TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

Schedules scoured, here's the best from the regular listings from Saturday April 21...

Home From Home, BBC One, Friday, 9.30pm

Johnny Vegas stars as Neil Hackett who, alongside wife Fiona (Niky Wardley), has finally achieved a long-cherished dream of buying a lodge in the Lake District. Their traditional lodge means everything to them. That is until they wake up the next morning and meet their neighbours,

The London Marathon, BBC One, Sunday, 8.30am

Gabby Logan presents live coverage of the 38th London Marathon as world-class runners and thousands of fun-runners compete in one of the world’s most famous and iconic races which will be started by Her Majesty The Queen from Windsor Castle.

Our Wildest Dreams.Channel 4, Friday, 8pm

This new series follows British families as they leave the UK, making life-changing moves and starting from scratch in some of the most remote places on Earth. Every step of the journey is captured, as the families leave it all behind to build a new life and home in the wild.

Portillio’s Estate Britain, Channel 5, Friday, 9pm

From the birth of the first council estate in the slums of London’s East End over a century ago, to the soaring ambition of the looming tower blocks that became notorious symbols of dysfunction and decay, Michael traces the rise and fall of the British council estate.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow, Sky One & NOW TV, Wednesday, 8pm

It’s the season finale and the Legends have one last shot at defeating Mallus. However, when their big plan goes down the pan, things start to get messy. Old pal Jonah Hex shows up as the Legends regroup in the Wild West. Meanwhile, Ray gets the job of watching Damien Darhk.

