TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

You don't have to take my word for it but here's some stuff from the schedules that might take your fancy... From Saturday May 19.

All Round To Mrs Brown’s, BBC One, Saturday, 9.20pm

Phillip Schofield helps present coverage of the Royal Wedding.

The mammy of BBC comedy Mrs Brown returns, and invites the nation back round to her house for a new series of Saturday night entertainment. Agnes and the family are joined by celebrity guests including Danny Dyer, boxer Amir Khan, Kate Humble and music from Tito Jackson.

Harry and Meghan – The Royal Wedding, ITV, Saturday, 9.25am

Julie Etchingham and Phillip Schofield present live coverage of the much anticipated Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from a specially constructed studio among crowds at Windsor. They’ll be joined by presenters and correspondents throughout the day .

The Great British Bake Off: The Professionals, Channel 4, Sun, 8pm

The remaining four teams battle it out as things start getting tougher. It’s chocolate week, and for the first test the judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden have a surprise up their sleeves - a secret recipe challenge. The teams must rely on their innate patisserie knowledge, adaptability and teamwork .

Bulletproof, Sky One & NOW TV, Tuesday,9pm

A gun battle on the streets, a nerve-shredding run for their lives and massive personal problems: it’s all happening for top cops and best pals Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) as the action-packed Sky original production continues.

Friday Night Dinner, Channel 4, Friday, 10pm

While clearing up the loft, Dad finds his old, terrifying-looking ventriloquist dummy Lord Luck. Mum is horrified to see it again. But Dad is in his element and can’t stop playing with Lord Luck. Unfortunately Lord Luck only seems to know two words.

