TV Choice: Streaming and downloading

Summer's here, so the time is right - for closing the curtains and watching some great shows and films from the ether....From Saturday May 12

BBC iPlayer: The City And The City

The body of a dead girl is found at Bulkya Docks, on the border between Beszel and Ul Qoma - two cities with a division like no other. Resident of the crumbling city of Beszel and inspector of the extreme crime squad, Tyador Borlu takes on the case, assisted by officer Lizbyet Corwi. Weird drama starring David Morrissey.

BBC Three: Gavin & Stacey

Comedy series about Essex boy Gavin and Welsh lass Stacey. After being phone buddies for months they finally arrange a rendezvous in Leicester Square, with Stacey’s best friend Nessa and Gav’s pal Smithy coming along for support. With James Corden.

Sky Box Sets: The Orville

Comedy sci-fi drama. Seth MacFarlane stars as Ed Mercer, an officer in the Planetary Union’s line of exploratory space vessels whose career took a downturn following his divorce, and who is given the titular ship as his first command, only to discover that his ex-wife is his First Officer.

Prime video: Jack And the Beanstalk

A fairy tale character is about to flunk out of fairy tale school. He sells his Computer of Wonder for a handful of magic beans and a mysterious book. Accompanied by his sidekick Grayson, Jack climbs the magic beanstalk to recover the fabled Harp of Destiny from the evil giant.

Netflix: Cargo

Martin Freeman plays Andy, a devoted husband and father who tries to outrun a pandemic that turns its sufferers into ravenous beasts. Their hideout on a houseboat is discovered and, during an attack, his wife Kay is killed while Andy himself is infected. He then has just 48 hours to find somebody to take care of his year-old daughter Rosie before he too succumbs.

Sky Cinema: Atomic Blonde (2017, Sky 15)

Charlize Theron lays down some serious smack in this stylish spy thriller, starring as an ass-kicking MI6 agent, Lorraine Broughton, despatched to a chaotic, paranoia-ridden Berlin just before the fall of the Wall. Her assignment is to clear up an embarrassing mess involving the death of a fellow operative and the theft of some super-sensitive intel, a not-so-simple task which requires her to rendezvous with man in the field David Percival (James McAvoy) – a vodka-soaked catastrophe whose allegiances are less than crystal clear. Masterminding the mpressively lean and muscular action sequences is director and former stunt co-ordinator David Leitch. From Friday.