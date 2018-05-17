TV Choice: Streaming and downloading

Seek 'em here, seek, 'em there, those TV programmes are everywhere! From Saturday May 19.

BBC iPlayer: Detectorists

Series three of the bucolic comedy. Lance’s flat isn’t his own any more and Andy’s staying with the mother-in-law. But at least they have their old faithful permission to escape. Or do they? The dark cloud of a solar farm threatens the tranquillity. Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones star in this slice of brilliance.

BBC Three: Britain’s Forgotten Men

Filmmaker Dan Murdoch (KKK: The Fight For White Supremacy And Black Power: America’s Armed Resistance) has spent a year on struggling estates in and around Manchester, following the lives of white working class men who are some of the most disadvantaged people in Britain.

Sky Box Sets: The Gifted

Series connected to the X-Men films, set in an alternate timeline where the X-Men have disappeared. It stars Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker as ordinary parents who take their family on the run after they discover their children’s mutant abilities and join an underground community of mutants.

Prime Video: Suburbicon

In 1959, the peaceful, white neighborhood of Suburbicon is shaken up by the arrival of an African-American family, the Mayers.Directed by George Clooney, Suburbicon is a cold-blooded thriller set in the peaceful streets of suburbia. Starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore and Noah Jupe.

Netflix: 13 Reasons Why S2

Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret.

Sky Cinema: War For The Planet Of The Apes (2017, Sky 12)

Caesar and his chest-beating brethren are back for the third instalment in the rebooted sci-fi series, with Dawn’s Matt Reeves once again in the director’s chair and Andy Serkis working his usual mo-cap wonders. As the title suggests, all is most definitely not well. Caesar’s forest-dwelling tribe are being hunted down by a ruthless, half-mad Colonel (Woody Harrelson) obsessed with wiping their kind from the face of the earth, and it isn’t long before the conflict results in tragic losses. Consumed by rage, Caesar abandons his noble, peace-seeking ways and sets out to avenge the fallen – whatever the cost. Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.

