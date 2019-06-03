Comedian John Shuttleworth to play two dates at Leeds City Varieties

Comedy hero John Shuttleworth is heading to Leeds City Varieties next year as part of a new tour.

The show is part of John’s first tour in three years and in recognition of the character's absence from the stage, the show will be titled John Shuttleworth's Back.

A spokesman for John said: "But guess what? The show is also about... his back! It's been giving him trouble, you see.

"Years of strenuous DIY, not to mention playing his organ whilst perched upon a multi pack of Diet Sprite with no lumber support, has taken a heavy toll on the former Comet employee and security guard at a Rotherham sweet factory.

"But - ever the trouper - John will brave the stage to regale audiences with an evening of his classic compositions (plus brand new songs and hilarious 'back' stories), pausing no doubt only to reapply his Deep Heat rub."

He will play two dates: Friday January 31 and Saturday February 1.

Tickets: 0113 243 0808 or www.cityvarieties.co.uk