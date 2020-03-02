Comedian Seann Walsh brings his new tour to Theatre Royal, Wakefield

One of the UK’s top observational comedian’s Seann Walsh is hitting the road this spring with his new show Same Again? and will bringing it to Wakefield later this year.

Seann Walsh wanted to be a stand-up comedian from the age of 10. In Same Again? Seann tells us the story of how he got here, from growing up in Brighton to gathering a slew of TV credits and glowing reviews and ultimately becoming a tabloid villain.

Fresh for 2020, this show mixes some of Seann’s best loved routines with new candid stories from the past 10 years.

He will be at the Theatre Royal, Wakefield, on Wednesday April 8.

Tickets: 01924 211 311 or https://www.theatreroyalwakefield.co.uk/