Country legend Gretchen Peters announces Leeds show

Following the roaring success of her recent ‘Strings Attached’ dates this year, Gretchen Peters will return to the UK in 2020 with a brand new show.

Included in her dates will be a show in Leeds with an appearance at the City Varieties pencilled in for Thursday, May 14.

Billed as ‘An Evening With Gretchen Peters And Band’, the upcoming performances will see Gretchen reflecting on what has been a highly esteemed career in music. Now 12 albums into her career and with no sign of stopping soon, the legendary country star will be performing highlights from her songbook with the backing of her formidable live band, which will include her long-time musical partner and pianist, Barry Walsh.

Tickets are available here: https://www.gretchenpeters.com/shows/

It is no secret that Gretchen’s star has been in great ascendency recently. Following her two American Music Association Awards for 2015’s 'Blackbirds', including Best International Album, Gretchen’s most recent release, 'Dancing With the Beast', also marked another career high.

Blending shades of country-rock, indie-folk and Southern gothic with Peters’ smokily honeyed voice, it featured all-female characters, from pre-teen to elderly, whose stories vividly illuminated both the personal and political.

Over the years, Gretchen has always been an artist in high demand for her musical nous. She has written songs for many artists including Neil Diamond and Shania Twain, plus co-wrote and performed with Bryan Adams on the hit 'When You Love Someone'.

Of her upcoming tour dates, Gretchen says: “We are immensely looking forward to the tour. It will be a lot of fun performing in these iconic venues.”