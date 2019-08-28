Former Coronation Street star Tracy Shaw and EastEnders' Matt Lapinskas head cast of comedy touring to Yorkshire

Hit Broadway comedy Beyond Therapy will tour the UK this autumn starring Tracy Shaw and Matt Lapinskas.

It is on at the Phoenix Theatre, Castleford, on Friday September 13 at 7.30pm and Saturday September 14 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Prudence and Bruce are two New Yorkers who are deeply into therapy.

But when their overzealous therapists suggest the answer to all their problems is to start dating, that’s when their problems really begin.

The trouble is, while Prudence just wants to meet a nice reliable man, Bruce – unbeknownst to his therapist – is already dating one.

Crossed wires quickly lead to chaos, when a well-intentioned online ad puts Prudence and Bruce on the path to the worst date in history.

Hilarious and touching in equal measure, this Broadway comedy takes a tongue-in-cheek look at modern relationships, and questions whether we are all Beyond Therapy.

Tracy Shaw will star as Prudence. Tracy is best known as Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street, a role she played for 10 years. Other television credits include September Song, All Quiet on the Preston Front and Mile High with stage credits including The Blue Room.

Matt Lapinskas will star as therapist Stuart. Known for his role as Anthony Moon in EastEnders, Matt was later a contestant on ITV’s Dancing on Ice, reaching the final. On stage, roles include The Pharaoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicoloured Dreamcoat and Messala in Ben Hur (Reading Hexagon). Matt also appeared in the Dancing on Ice Live UK Tour.

The cast also features Sam Lupton, Mandy Holliday, Joe Douglass and Sam Bradshaw as Bob.

Tickets: 01977 664566.