Leeds Festival: Full line-up for huge Bramham Park event

Anticipation is in the air as the Leeds Festival is set to officially get under way again around noon tomorrow.
Big names from the music and comedy world head for Bramham Park for another three days of top class entertainment against the backdrop of a beautiful West Yorkshire setting.
There are only hours to go before the first acts take to the stages with the festival once again playing host to a huge weekend with action across nine stages.
Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots are the main stage headliners this year, but with more than 300 acts on their way to Bramham Park there is plenty for everyone to get stuck into.
The event officially starts tomorrow with Milk Teeth on the main stage, Childcare on the BBC Radio 1 stage, Vistas on the Festival Republic Stage. Plague Vendor on The Pit and The Loose Cut on the BBC Music Introducing Stage.
The festival is into its 21st year and once again will showcase stellar names from the rock, indie, hip-hop and dance worlds mixing with the up and comers and some of the country’s finest comedy talents in what is still the north of England’s biggest festival.
It is rock day to begin with on the main stage with Leeds Festival regulars Foo Fighters heading up a line-up that also includes A Day To Remember, The Distillers, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, hotly tipped Yungblud and Enter Shikari - who are also headlining later over at The Pit.
Bastille and Chvrches, who have previously played main stage slots, head up the BBC Radio One Stage in an eclectic bill that rings the changes through the day with Sundara Karma, The Amazons and Machine Gun Kelly among the other names here.
Crystal Fighters headline the Festival Republic Stage and Denis Sulta tops the bill on the Dance Stage.
Fans will also be on the lookout for rumoured special secret sets throughout the day and the rest of the weekend with the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, Foals and You Me At Six playing these kind of shows in recent years.
Over at the Alternative Stage, laughs will be provided by quality stand-ups Josh Widdicombe, Marcus Brigstocke and Dane Baptiste.
One of the trendy bands of the moment The 1975, The Wombats, Royal Blood, Charli XCX, big name rapper Dave, US indie legends Bowling For Soup and Russell Kane are the big attractions on day two of the festival.
And it all wraps up with Post Malone on Sunday along with co main stage headliners Twenty One Pilots, Blossoms and the intriguing Billie Eilish on a really mixed main stage line-up.
Other highlights on the final day are likely to be provided by Stefflon Don, Pvris, Ghostemane, Peace and comedians Nick Helm, Tom Allen and the only recently added Chris Ramsey.
Last minute tickets are still available from https://www.leedsfestival.com
Here’s the full line-up and times:
Friday
Main Stage
Foo Fighters
A Day To Remember
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Enter Shikari
Yungblud
Mayday Parade
Swmrs
Milk Teeth
BBC Radio One Stage
Bastille
Chvrches
Sundara Karma
Lil Baby
Gunna
The Amazons
Machine Gun Kelly
The Story So Far
Picture This
The Faim
Childcare
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Denis Sulta
Honey Dijon
Mella Dee
Amy Becker
Holy Goof
Anti Up
James Organ
Kim Petras
Everyone You Know
The Pit
Enter Shikari
Fidlar
Palaye Royale
Nothing, Nowhere
Stand Atlantic
Hot Milk
White Reaper
Plague Vendor
Festival Republic Stage
Crystal Fighters
SWMRS
Basement
Bakar
Cavetown
Anteros
Himalayas
Valeras
The Snuts
Moontower
Ae Mak
Vista
BBC 1Xtra Stage
Not3s
DaBaby
NSG
Tion Wayne
Ybn Nahmir
Tommy Genesis
Big Heath
Blade Brown
Kenny Allstar
DDG
Relentless After Dark
Solardo
Mason Maynard
James Organ
The Menendez Brothers
BBC Music Introducing Stage
The Mysterines
Kid Kapichi
Balcony
Kofi Stone
The Extons
Lavz
VC Pines
Prima
Talkboy
The Loose Cut
Alternative Stage
Kae Kurd
Dane Baptiste
Carl Donnelly
Josh Widdicombe
Brennan Reece
Marcus Brigstocke
Saturday
Main Stage
The 1975
Royal Blood
The Wombats
You Me At Six
Juice Wrld
Charli XCX
Twin Atlantic
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me
Kawala
BBC Radio One Stage
Dave
Fredo
Circa Waves
Pale Waves
Joji
Hayley Kiyoko
Clairo
The Night Cafe
Mini Mansions
Sea Girls
Bloxx
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Camelphat
Fisher
Dillon Francis
Prospa
Tough Love
Becky Hill
Loud Luxury
Allan Rayman
The LaFontaines
The Lock Up
Bowling for Soup
The Maine
Pup
Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers
Puppy
Dream State
Press Club
Patent Pending
Cemetery Sun
In Your Prime
Festival Republic Stage
Hobo Johnson & The Lovemakers
The Chats
Ten Tonnes
Hockey Dad
Black Honey
Twisted Wheel
Jeremy Zucker
Bad Child
Dreamers
No Rome
Ocean Alley
Zuzu
BBC 1Xtra Stage
Dappy
Headie One
Deno
Masicka
Digdat
Comethazine
Tiffany Calver
Just Banco
Mtrnica
Relentless After Dark
Hannah Wants
Prospa
Alma (live)
Jaguar
Jess Bays
BBC Music Introducing Stage
Marsicans
Olivia Nelson
Blackwaters
Do Nothing
Inka Upendo
Spinn
Caswell
Hyphen
R0yls
Swimming Girls
Leodis
Alternative Stage
Mason Maynard
Fin Taylor
Ed Gamble
Russell Kane
Bridget Christie
Let’s Eat Grandma
Mystery Jets
Sunday
Main Stage
Post Malone
Twenty One Pilots
Blossoms
Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals
Billie Eilish
AJ Tracey
The Hunna
Against The Current
Alma
Counterfeit.
BBC Radio One Stage
Mura Masa
Stefflon Don
Pvris
Roddy Ricch
Nav
Mabel
King Princess
Slowthai
Boston Manor
Pip Blom
BBC Radio 1 Dance Stage
Andy C
SaSaSaS
Dimension
Muzzy
Crucast
Jaguar Skills
Georgia
Barny Fletcher
The Pit
Ghostemane
Of Mice & Men
Paris
Poppy
Blood Youth
Smokeasac
Teddy
Higher Power
Queen Zee
Festival Republic Stage
Peace
Hoodie Allen
Night Riots
Sports Team
Bleached
The Japanese House
Pink Sweat$
Sophie and the Giants
Belako
Oddity Road
Sons of Raphael
BBC 1Xtra Stage
Octavian
D-Block Europe
Maleek Berry
Saint Jhn
K-Trap
Bexey
Aitch
DJ Target
Danileigh
Tyla Yaweh
TrueMendous
Relentless After Dark
Crucast feat: Skepsis, Darkzy, TS7, Bru-C, Mr Virgo, Lazcru & Window Kid
Rude Kid
L U C Y
BBC Music Introducing Stage
Lion
Larkins
HMD
Le Boom
Feet
Alfie Templeman
Charlotte
Ishani
SCUM
Fudge
Alternative Stage
David Morgan
Kiri Pritchard-McLean
Nick Helm
Shappi Korsandi
Tom Allen
Lloyd Griffith
Chris Ramsey
Bless and Superhero DJs
Steel Banglez
Transgressive Soundsystem