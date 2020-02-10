Leeds gig for new indie favourites in the making Paris Youth Foundation

Fresh Modern Sky label signees Paris Youth Foundation are beginning to make waves in indie music circles and are making their way to Leeds this month.

The Liverpool five-piece are winning friends in the music business and Leeds fans can see and hear why when they appear at the Oporto venue on Tuesday, February 25. They are also gigging at Sheffield's Network 2 venue three nights earlier.

Paris Youth Foundation.

Parfis Youth Foundation have just released their first single, ‘Home Is Where The Heart Is’, for the MSUK label (Slow Readers Club / The Blinders) and Steve Lamacq has been playing the track on 6Music this week with NME championing them too.

Recorded at the famous Parr Street Studios and produced by Rich Turvey, who has previously worked with Blossoms and Courteeners, the single is a track brimmed with sonic optimism, yet underpinned by a yearning for closure and comfort.

Frontman and songsmith Kevin Potter explains the idea behind the record: “'Home Is Where The Heart Is' is very much a love song at its core. It’s about that rare time in break-up, where you kind of don’t want to be sad or argue anymore. You just want to appreciate the time and the memories for what they were.

"It's about that person being home for the weekend and how a place and a person can take you back in time, and maybe just for one night you pretend you're still the same kids who fell in love all that time ago."

With rumours of an album on the way in the summer, there is no doubt that 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' will not be the last we hear from Paris Youth Foundation with their sound set to adorn festival stages throughout 2020.

Following their debut show on the BBC Introducing Stage at Reading Festival, which caught the attention of BBC Radio 1’s Huw Stephens, who has supported the band ever since, Paris Youth Foundation have gone on to play major new music festivals including Hit The North, Live At Leeds, The Great Escape and Liverpool Sound City. They have also toured and played alongside Blaenavon, The Magic Gang, Vistas, The Sherlocks, The Xcerts and The Night Café.

With previous singles receiving Radio 1 play, Radio X evening playlist and Spotify’s New Music Friday, 'Home Is Where The Heart Is' will only strengthen their position as one of the buzziest bands around.