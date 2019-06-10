Line up for free-to-enter Folkish Festival at Grayston Unity

Folkish Festival comes to The Grayston Unity, Wesley Court, Halifax, on Sunday June 16 from 1.30pm.

The line up in order of appearance:...

The Meaning: a new band from Halifax featuring acoustic guitar and cello.

Henry Parker: fingerstyle folk guitarist/songwriter, playing music influenced by the great 60s and 70s acoustic guitarists such as Bert Jansch, Nick Drake and Roy Harper.

He has performed as the guest act at folk clubs (Topic Bradford, Keighley, Skipton) have played festivals (Holmfirth, Beverley, Saltaire) and have been booked to support named acts such as Wizz Jones, Michael Chapman and Iain Matthews (Fairport Convention).

The Bromleys: Calderdale's answer to The Watersons featuring the rich vocal talents of John, James and Jenny Bromley. Expect to hear some classic folk songs as well as their own material.

Alice Jones: a singer, multi-instrumentalist and dancer from Ripponden in West Yorkshire.

Her background is deeply rooted in the English folk tradition and the music that she makes instantly reflects this strong influence.

Alice sings mostly traditional songs accompanying herself on the piano, tenor guitar or harmonium and sometimes only with foot/body percussion.

The sensitive and intuitive arrangements of each song allow the stories to take centre stage and, inspired by her beginnings as a percussive dancer, they are loaded with a rhythm and energy that portrays her dancer’s heartbeat. Her distinctive voice and innovative style lends a fresh, modern perspective to traditional material and brings new life to old songs.



Ghost School: use acoustic instruments and voices to both explore the folk traditions of the British Isles and showcase the original songs of singer, guitarist and mandolinist Andy Greaves.

Weaving songs and stories from the past with contemporary original compositions, Ghost School create a rich musical tapestry that comes to life in their dynamic live performances.

Les Gillon, guitar/vocal, and Jen Trott, fiddle/ vocal, complete the line-up for this performance.

The Tragics: born on a Friday afternoon long ago in Sowerby Bridge when, fuelled by a crippling overdose of tea and cheap tobacco Jim Bottomley, guitar/vocals, and Andy Greaves, vocals, guitar, all of a sudden started to play 'country music' by mistake. Shortly afterwards Andy learned to play the mandolin, on purpose.



Their characters now as black as tar and tannin Jim and Andy still play as a duo but the Tragics at its fattest is a six or even seven piece band taking in a variety of musical styles delivered with cheerful savagery, memorable melodies and (preferably) not too many chords. Expect at least four of 'em today.

Free entry