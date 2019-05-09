Manchester collective Hello Cosmos ready to light up Long Division

Hello Cosmos will be performing a rare live set at Wakefield’s Long Division festival next month.

Fronted by award-winning UK music festival founder of Bluedot and Kendal Calling Ben Robinson, this collective began as an experimental studio project with over 50 collaborators.

Touring festivals in 2019 with four core members performing, the band will be airing tracks from their upcoming ‘Run For President’ EP, which features a range of guests and was produced by Jagz Kooner (Bjork, The Prodigy, The Chemical Brothers).

Plugged directly into the Radio Clash antenna, the Manchester collective continue their sonic bombardment with another post-punk and indie-dance assault on the senses and consciousness with ‘Run For President’.

The eponymous track of their upcoming EP release is a call-to-arms, a raging tumult of grinding, fuzz and flaying intensity that swirls around an Apache style beat and a harmonic sound clash of punk-ish dance and doom rock. At the eye-of-the-storm, Robinson uses a rich language, peppered with various literary references to rile against the false idols of superstition and the dark forces of commercialism that manipulate our behaviour.

The upcoming EP also features a huge collection of outsider musicians from the Leeds scene with guests including Girl Sweat, James Smith (Post War Glamour Girls & Cruel World), Emma Mason (Galaxians & Lost Colours), Angela Chan (Lanterns on the Lake & Tomorrow We Sail) & Jack Simpson (Hyde Park Book Club) plus production and mixing at Greenmount Studios courtesy of Jamie Lockheart (Mye Mi), Rob Slater & Lee Smith.

Hello Cosmos will be appearing at Long Division, which is taking place across various venues in Wakefield on Saturday, June 1.