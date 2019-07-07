Metronomy announce Leeds date as part of major European tour

Metronomy’s much anticipated return continues to gain momentum.

Their sublime single ‘Lately’ went down well and the band’s renowned live energy is certainly back too, following a triumphant set at All Points East.

Now Metronomy build on that launch with a triple-rush of activity. They share the new single and video for ‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’, announce the September 13 release of their eagerly anticipated sixth album ‘Metronomy Forever’ and confirm details of a major UK and European tour, which will bring them to Leeds at the O2 Academy on Monday, November 11.

The follow-up to 2016’s ‘Summer 08’, ‘Metronomy Forever’ features 17 tracks. Its length is born from a desire for breathing room, from not wanting to stuff the hits together like a bouquet of petrol station roses – a modern way of listening to music.

Metronomy’s innate skill for blending off-kilter funk, energising club vibes and esoteric pop is interspersed with some mood-setting, glistening and melodic electronic tracks.

The band’s leader Joseph Mount called upon a variety of inspirations for this album. Most notably, he wanted to replicate the feeling of listening to the radio, with an infinite quality, sumptuous songs of different styles, ever rolling, helping to lighten your mood.

Moving away from the bustle of his former Parisian home to take up residence atop a hill in the garden of England had an impact, infusing the album with a sense of tranquillity and a calm joy that reflects the relative happiness of his existence.

“What happens is when you’re making music and you enter a world where you have achieved some sort of celebrity no matter how large or small you start to think about yourself in terms of legacy and what you’re going to leave behind,” says Mount.

“And then you realise that’s limited to the interest people have in you. In the end I feel completely comfortable with it. The less importance you place in any art the more interesting it can become in a way… I’m making music, I’m going to do some concerts, I need to feed my children.”

After making his directorial debut with ‘Lately’, Mount also helmed the larger scale video for ‘Salted Caramel Ice Cream’.

As Mount explains, “Years ago a friend of mine gave me a VHS tape of the MTV show ‘120 Minutes’. It’s something I’d get him to do every so often as I was a bit obsessed with music TV at the time. On one particular tape was the video for ‘Sonne’ by Rammstein, I’d never seen them before and it blew my mind. This video is a sort of homage to that, but with an added story about the gentrification of ice cream parlours.”

‘Metronomy Forever’ will be released on download, streaming, CD and limited edition deluxe double black vinyl. A limited edition deluxe bonus triple-vinyl edition will also available from www.metronomy.co.uk and select indie shops. This compiles the album on transparent orange double vinyl with the bonus ‘Oscar Cash Forever’ 12” pressed on transparent green vinyl. This features Cash’s reworked versions of some of the album’s key tracks.