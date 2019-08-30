Molly Sarle brings her indie folk to life in Leeds

US indie folk singer Molly Sarle is heading for the UK and including a stop off in Leeds,

Molly’s a member of Vermont trio Mountain Man and is coming over for handful of UK gigs, including one at the Hyde Park Book Club next Tuesday (September 3).

She has just been signed by Partisan Records (Idles / Fontaines DC) for her debut solo album: ‘Karaoke Angel’ out this autumn; a dreamy, widescreen folk pop record that nods to the West Coast and has just released new single “Twisted” from it with a beautiful video too.

Watch 'Twisted' here and feel free to share: https://youtu.be/KDyApvipJFU



Sarlé says of the song: “'Twisted' is a song I wrote to myself. I wrote it while working on a David Mamet play called Oleanna. The play is written so well that it’s impossible to tell who is right, and who is wrong! And so empathy ensues.

"That’s what 'Twisted' is about. If you are paying attention to your life, and to the lives of other people, it’s impossible to escape empathy. Unless you’re a sociopath. And yeah, sociopaths are playing quite large roles in our society these days...Enjoy!"

Following her upcoming UK and US headline tour dates this autumn, Sarlé will also perform dates with Wilco and Sylvan Esso.

'Karaoke Angel' was written and recorded over a three year period - Sarlé lived in a cliffside trailer in Big Sur, spent time in a monastery, returned home to Durham (NC), finally settling into a church-turned-recording studio in Woodstock (NY). With production by Sam Evian, she combines those two worlds - West Coast incantations with a warm Appalachian glow – to make an album of open-hearted, unflinching songwriting.