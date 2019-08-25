Picture special: Highlights of day two of the Leeds Festival

Here's a selection of Ian Harber's pictures that highlight a thrilling second day that saw secret sets by Yorkshire's rising stars The Sherlocks and Drenge and music and entertainment across nine stages with big crowds at every arena. The final day of the festival takes place today from noon with Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots co-headlining on the main stage and more shows to look out for from the likes of Blossoms, Billie Eilish, Stafflon Don, Chris Ramsey and Tom Allen.

1. Headline act Matt Healy on stage with The 1975, who headlined the Leeds Festival main stage for the first time and sparkled with a colourful show that used the big screens cleverly.

2. Secret is out Kiaran Crook, frontman with Yorkshire band The Sherlocks, who were a late addition to the bill and played to a packed Festival Republic tent at the Leeds Festival.

3. Rapping it up Big name rap act Dave on stage when he headlined the BBC Radio 1 Stage to a massive crowd.

4. Making Waves Circa Waves on stage on the BBC Radio 1 Stage.

