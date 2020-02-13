Search for singing pitment to join cast of event staged at Yorkshire theatre

There’s a unique chance for four non-professional singers to join the cast of major new dance event Gary Clarke’s Wasteland at York Theatre Royal.

Wasteland was created to mark the 25th anniversary of the demolition of Grimethorpe Colliery in South Yorkshire and 30 years since the rise of UK rave culture. Now the Gary Clarke Company is looking for four singers aged over 40 with experience of singing in a group setting or community choir to play the role of ex-coal miners.

No professional experience is necessary but applicants should have experience of learning songs from memory and singing in unison. The role will involve some moving on and around the stage and interacting with other members of the company.

Singers will be supported throughout the process by Musical Director Steven Roberts, Assistant Musical Director Charlie Rhodes, Choreographer and Artistic Director Gary Clarke and Company Associate Alistair Goldsmith, working with everyone’s individual needs and abilities.

Each participant will receive a food and travel allowance to help cover the cost of rehearsals and performances.

For any enquiries or to register interest e-mail or call Laura Barber, Engagement Manager on 07391 621966 or engagementgcc@gmail.com

Neil Abdy, who grew up in the mining community of South Yorkshire and whose father was a miner, was one of the team of volunteers who took part in a special preview at Cast Doncaster in 2018.

He says: “Being given the opportunity to be part of this excellent work was unbelievable. Everyone made us feel special and the friendship and camaraderie was excellent. I have a new spring in my step. If you have the opportunity to take part, definitely give it a go. It’s one of the best experiences you will ever have working with this wonderful team.”

Gary Clarke’s Wasteland can be seen at York Theatre Royal on March 27 and 28.

Tickets from the box office 01904 623568 or visit yorktheatreroyal.co.uk