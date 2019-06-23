‘Starship’ troopers No Hot Ashes include Leeds date on UK tour

No Hot Ashes have announced a new show at Leeds Oporto this September (18).

The announcement of the gig and UK tour comes on the back of the Stockport sensations gearing up to release their new album, ‘Hardship Starship’, this summer.

Recently snapped up by the Modern Sky UK label (home of Calva Louise/ Slow Readers Club/ The Blinders), they have been working with renowned Liverpool producer Chris Taylor (The Coral, Everything Everything) on their space-inspired debut, which will see the light of day on August 16.

Close encounter of the Northern kind, “W.Y.N.A” (or When You’re Not Around) is the first single to be taken from ‘Hardship Starship’, the track finding the four-piece examining the abnormal, yet predictable complexities of human relationships. Once almost jettisoned from the band’s catalogue altogether, but re-visited, re-purposed, and electrified with space-age synth bleeps and rocket-fueled guitar riffs; the result is one supernova comeback single.

Listen to “W.Y.N.A.” HERE

Speaking about the track, NHA front-man Isaac Taylor said: “”W.Y.N.A.” is a song about kicking off with loved ones, sleep deprivation and the cyclical nature of relationships. Originally this song was written as a slow acoustic track I thought would never come to light, but we were stuck for ideas one day in the practice room and tried it. Glad we did.”

No Hot Ashes have been making waves around the north west and beyond for the last few years. With a string of infectious singles in their repertoire including ‘Easy Peeler’, ‘Bellyaches’, and ‘Eight Till Late’, the band have received continued support across radio from the likes of BBC 6 Music and Radio X.

Soaking up major support slots with the likes of Blossoms, Spring King, The Amazons and Prides around the UK, not to mention major festival appearances at the likes of Y NOT Festival, Isle of Wight and Kendal Calling, the band have already amassed over 4 million plays on Spotify. Word is spreading fast, so much so that the band were even asked to perform on hit BBC series ‘The A-Word’, Which was aired in the UK on BBC 1 and globally.