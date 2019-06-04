Strictly's Louie Smith and Rachel Stevens are joined by Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton for Rip It Up 70s tour - Yorkshire dates

From the Producers of Rip it Up The 50s and Rip It Up The 60s – which sold more than 100,000 tickets – Rip It Up The 70s will tour the UK with a new cast and new show.

It promises to bring the soundtrack of arguably popular music’s greatest decade to life in another feast of song and dance.

This new show will star Strictly Come Dancing champions Louis Smith, who returns with Strictly finalist Rachel Stevens and Pussycat Doll’s star Melody Thornton – with a further cast announcement to follow.

Louis, Rachel and Melody sing and dance to all-time classics from the era that brought the sounds of disco, glam rock, punk, funk, new wave and reggae into the mainstream alongside bold fashion statements such as hot pants, flares, crop tops, jumpsuits, platform shoes, maxi-dresses and tartan suits!

While David Bowie and Marc Bolan gave us out-of-this-world glam rock, New York gave us disco and punk. Philly Soul brought its flared stride to the masses, while the Eurovision Song Contest made its greatest contribution to pop music with the arrival of Abba.

Lest we forget that The Beatles decided to Let It Be, John Lennon asked us to Imagine, Led Zeppelin climbed their Stairway to Heaven, Pink Floyd saw The Dark Side Of The Moon, the Eagles checked-out of Hotel California, The Bee Gees went down with a Saturday Night Fever, Carole King wove her Tapestry, Fleetwood Mac shared Rumours, ‘The Boss’ was Born To Run and Michael Jackson went Off The Wall. And we have still yet to mention Queen, Elton John, Don McLean, The Carpenters, Marvin Gaye and Barry White. Oh, and Sandy and Danny in Grease.

Having starred in the UK tours for both Rip it Up The 50s and Rip It Up The 60s, Louis Smith will now star in Rip It Up The 70s. As one of Britain’s sporting superstars, he shot to fame at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 by winning a bronze medal in the pommel horse, and silver medals at both the London 2012 and Rio De Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

After the London 2012 Olympics, Louis took part in and won that year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy with his professional dance partner Flavia Cacace. He also won the Strictly Christmas Special in 2014 with his professional dance partner Aliona Vilani.

Louis said: “Every night during the Rip It Up tours I tell people these shows are the hardest thing I have ever done – even harder than competing at the Olympics and Strictly. I’m not sure everyone believes me, but I’m telling the truth.

"But I love dancing and relish a challenge, so I am so happy to be part of the new Rip It Up The 70s show. I look forward to seeing everybody on the dance floor.”

Former S Club 7 start Rachel Stevens joins the Rip It Up team having also enjoyed success on Strictly Come Dancing. Rachel and her professional dance partner Vincent Simone narrowly missed out lifting the Glitterball Trophy during the eighth series of Strictly, finishing as runners-up in the final.

Rachel said, “I am so excited to be joining the cast for Rip It Up The 70s. Dancing has played such an important role in my life. Like Louis, Strictly was one of the best experiences of my life, so I’m really looking forward to being involved in such an amazing production. And what’s not to love about the music and fashion of the ‘70s? It’s going to so much fun.”

Also making her Rip It Up debut alongside Rachel is Melody Thornton, key member of multiplatinum-selling pop juggernaut Pussycat Dolls, who sold 70 million records worldwide.

Melody said: “Singing, dancing, ‘70s pop culture and fashions are lifelong passions of mine, so I jumped at the chance to appear in Rip It Up The 70s. I’m excited to show UK audiences exactly what I can do. I can’t wait to be part of what is going to be the most exhilarating show and an amazing tour with such a mind-blowing soundtrack.”

A ticket presale through all of the tour’s venues will take place from 10am on Wednesday June 5.

Tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday June 7, available from www.ripituptheshow.com

VIP ticket packages will also be available, offering fans the chance to meet Louis, Rachel and Melody and receive a VIP tour laminate and a signed photo.

The Yorkshire dates for Rip It Up The 70s are:

Tuesday September 17: Bradford King’s Hall

Tuesday September 29: York Barbican

Wednesday September 30 Halifax Victoria Theatre