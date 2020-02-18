Texas trio prepare to entertain Leeds University crowd

American ambient pop trio Cigarettes After Sex are heading our way after coming back to the UK for a handful of shows next month.

The Texas dream pop band will play highlights from their gorgeous LP from last year, ‘Cry’, alongside familiar favourites when they follow in the footsteps of so many other famous names by appearing at Leeds University on Friday, March 27.

Cigarettes After Sex.

Cigarettes After Sex have released new single, 'Falling In Love', the second song to be lifted from their warmly reviewed second album 'Cry', out now via Partisan Records.

It follows the recent release of 'Heavenly', which has amassed over 10 million streams in less than six weeks.

Recorded during night time sessions in a mansion on the Spanish island of Majorca, 'Cry' is a lush, cinematic album that differs from the band's self-titled minimalist debut as frontman Greg Gonzalez and his bandmates - Jacob Tomsky (drums) and Randy Miller (bass) - consciously let the striking location guide the initial sessions.

“The sound of this record is completely tied to the location for me,” Gonzalez explains.

“Ultimately, I view this record as a film. It was shot in this stunning, exotic location, and it stitches all these different characters and scenes together, but in the end is really about romance, beauty and sexuality. It’s a very personal telling of what those things mean to me.”

While the music came quickly – often improvised on the spot – it would be another two years before Gonzalez would attempt to complete the accompanying lyrics. Helped by the burgeoning love of a new relationship, the influence of films by Éric Rohmer, and the songs of Selena and Shania Twain among others, 'Cry' blends the carnal subtlety of their debut with a warmer palette.

The album was self-produced and engineered by Gonzalez, and mixed by Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Yeah Yeah Yeahs).

Cigarettes After Sex’s self-titled debut has sold over 550,000 records to date (streaming equivalent), amassing over 360 million Spotify streams, 2.2 million monthly listeners, and 350 million YouTube streams.