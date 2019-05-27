This is when and where to watch the new A1: Britain’s Longest Road

The new series of A1: Britain’s Longest Road begins soon - this is when and where to watch it.

A1: Britain’s Longest Road follows the men and woman who work Britain’s longest road - the A1.

The road runs from London to Edinburgh and is 410 miles long.

The documentary series follows traffic officers, maintenance teams and emergency response teams as they try to keep the road running.

This is the fourth series of the BBC show.

It regularly attracts around a million viewers per episode.

Highways England regional director Richard Marshall said: “We work around the clock to help people have safe journeys on the A1 and this series continues to really capture the imagination of millions of BBC viewers.

"It shows the fantastic work which Highways England teams do in improving and maintaining the road and helping to keep road users safe on a daily basis.”

When is it on?

It returns on Monday, May 27 at 10.45am.

As of Tuesday, May 28 it will be on at 11am on weekdays until mid-June.

Where can I watch it?

The show can be watched on BBC1.

It is also available on BBC iPlayer.