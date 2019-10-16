Where to see the hotly-tipped Easy Life in Leeds this weekend

Hotly-tipped Leicester five-piece Easy Life are in Leeds this weekend when they will showcase their playful mix of hip-hop, r'n'b and confessional pop.

The rising stars are right in the middle of their biggest headlining tour to date and will be in Leeds at the Stylus venue on Saturday (October 19).

In what’s already been a breakout 2019, Easy Life have continued to evolve their wry and affecting way with the minutiae of everyday life. Multi-instrumental, multi-tasking and multi-talented, here is a band of musically curious and lyrically open young men, whose work has quickly earned them an impassioned global fanbase.

Whether tackling the future of the planet or, as a recent B-side had it, ‘Spaghetti Hoops’, this band represent the new generation who are as attune to Chance The Rapper as they are Arctic Monkeys (but always in search of that next great band).

And right from debut single ‘Pockets’ to the ‘Creature Habits’ and ‘Spaceships’ projects, Easy Life’s deeply personal yet broadly universal storytelling has staked their claim to be ‘that’ band; not to mention winning surprise early shout-outs ranging from Dame Emma Thompson and The Specials to appearances on ‘Later…With Jools Holland’, the Fifa soundtrack, and Soccer AM.

Most recent single ‘Earth was given the accolade of Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in The World on BBC Radio 1 and was backed up by an extensive run of festival dates, including a headline set at Glastonbury’s BBC Introducing stage.

Live-wise Easy Life are also making a mark with the crowd already singing back every word. See and hear for yourself this weekend at Stylus.