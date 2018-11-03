Alien concept band aiming to bring something different to Leeds

Intergalactic rock-ravers Henge bring their brand of off the wall music to Leeds when they play the HiFi Club on Thursday, November 22

Brilliant and bonkers in equal measure, Henge are an alien concept band who make music they have labelled ‘Cosmic Dross’ and they have just released their debut album, ‘Attention Earth’.

The debut features tracks about the moon, spaceships, far away worlds, and more. Think Pink Floyd meets Klaxons, but stranger.

There are no human words to adequately describe the ‘Cosmic Dross’ genre, though its sound is characterised by the thundering drums of NOM – an amphibious creature from the Sirius Star System – the garment-rending bass frequencies of the last surviving Venusian, GOO, and the whacked-out synths of the band’s only human, GROK. Over this instrumental framework, the band’s founder, ZPOR, sings of his space travels and evokes a joyous celebration of life.

Henge have scheduled a series of landings across the UK with these gatherings held with the aim of provoking the proliferation of joy amongst humans. Be ready for the stop off in Leeds, these will be close encounters of the Henge kind.