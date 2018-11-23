Alina Bzhezhinski and all that jazz

Alina Bzhezhinska

Wakefield Jazz, College Grove Sports Club, Wakefield, November 30

Hard on the heels of playing at this year’s London Jazz festival Alina Bzhezhinska’s London Quartet are amaking their way north to Wakefield Jazz for an exclusive gig.

Alina Bzhezhinska virtuoso performances and imaginative programmes have established her reputation as a harpist of exceptional accomplishment.

She has performed with many major European orchestras, including the National Opera in Warsaw and Scottish Opera.

Alina was honoured to play at the Queen’s 80th-birthday celebrations at Balmoral Castle and at the King of Thailand’s birthday celebrations in Bangkok.

She has been developing her jazz skills while in Scotland and has now recorded “Inspired by Alice and John Coltrane” with Tony Kofi.

Their appearance at the EFG London Jazz Festival has been nominated for Best Live Experience of the Year at the 2018 Jazz FM Awards.

Multi award winning Tony Kofi will be on Alto sax with the def t and intense accompaniment of Larry Bartley on double bass. Joel Prime’s instinctive rhythms will underpin this music with his rare touch on percussion.

Doors open at 7pm.

Food available from 7.15pm. First Set 8.30pm prompt, second set 10pm. Tickets £15.

Full details and to buy tickets online go to www.wakefieldjazz.org or you

can join the Wakefield Jazz group on Facebook and Twitter.

In the spirit of encouraging younger people to get involved in jazz the Wakefield Jazz team has decided that the 50% discount on full entry for students has now been extended to include all

people under the age of 25.

lThis Friday, Wakefield Jazz welcomes the Nigel Price Organ Trio led by Nigel Price, one of the finest jazz guitarists in the UK.